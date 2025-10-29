Markets
GWRE

Guidewire To Buy ProNav Technologies

October 29, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Guidewire (GWRE) Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire ProNav Technologies Ltd., a knowledge management platform purpose-built for the P&C insurance industry.

ProNavigator delivers precise, context-aware best practice information directly within insurance workflows, helping professionals work faster and more effectively.

Once the acquisition is complete, Guidewire will integrate ProNavigator's insurance-trained intelligence across its platform, delivering advanced search and contextual knowledge retrieval capabilities for underwriters, claims adjusters, brokers, agents, and customer service representatives.

"ProNavigator, inside of Guidewire, makes every insurance professional an expert," said Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Guidewire. "It helps people work smarter, providing faster responses, clearer communication, and personalized guidance to create a more modern experience for their customers. We're excited to welcome Joseph D'Souza and the ProNavigator team to Guidewire."

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of Guidewire's fiscal year 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GWRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.