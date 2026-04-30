Guided Capital just doubled down on active commodity exposure

Key Points

Bought 118,641 shares of FTGC; estimated trade size is $3.07 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.41 million, resulting solely from the new share acquisition

Transaction represents a 2.02% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding is 118,641 shares, valued at $3.41 million

The new stake accounts for 2.25% of the fund’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Guided Capital Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC), acquiring 118,641 shares in the first quarter. The estimated trade value is $3.07 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an April 30, 2026, SEC filing.

Bought 118,641 shares of FTGC; estimated trade size is $3.07 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.41 million, resulting solely from the new share acquisition

Transaction represents a 2.02% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding is 118,641 shares, valued at $3.41 million

The new stake accounts for 2.25% of the fund’s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

Guided Capital Wealth Management, LLC established a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) during the first quarter of 2026, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 30, 2026. The fund acquired 118,641 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.07 million based on the average price for the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $3.41 million, resulting solely from the new share acquisition.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 2.25% of 13F reportable assets after the trade

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:FTSM: $32.98 million (21.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:QUAL: $9.48 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGUS: $9.35 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DEED: $9.01 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:JBND: $8.73 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, FTGC shares were priced at $29.57, up 43.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15.29 percentage points

The fund reported 34 total positions and $151.58 million in 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

FTGC offered a trailing annual dividend yield of 14.8% as of April 30, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.68 billion Dividend yield 14.84% Price (as of market close April 30, 2026) $29.67 1-year total return 20.55%

ETF snapshot

FTGC is an actively managed ETF seeking total return and risk-adjusted commodity exposure through a global tactical strategy.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund.

the company targets investors seeking diversified commodity exposure and high income through a tactical allocation approach.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund is an actively managed ETF designed to offer investors access to a broad basket of commodity markets through a tactical, risk-managed approach. Its strategy emphasizes both total return and income, delivering a high distribution yield (14.86% as of April 30, 2026).

What this transaction means for investors

The headline number on this filing — a new 2.25% position in FTGC — understates what Guided Capital is actually doing. They already hold Harbor Commodity ($7.75 million, ~5.1% of reportable AUM), and adding FTGC pushes the firm's commodity allocation to roughly 7.4% across two actively managed commodity ETFs. That's a real allocation choice, not a token diversifier. For investors , the takeaway isn't "should I buy FTGC because an institution did." It's that Guided Capital is now paying active management fees twice on the same broad asset class. FTGC and Harbor Commodity are both actively managed, both tactical, and both target diversified commodity exposure. The bet on commodities is clear; the case for owning two similar funds rather than concentrating in one is less obvious. A retail investor copying just the FTGC line on this filing gets half the position and misses the bigger structural question: whether you'd want two active managers running parallel commodity strategies, or whether one fund — or a cheaper passive commodity ETF — would do the same job. Guided Capital made that call deliberately. It shouldn't be one a retail investor stumbles into by mimicking the headline trade.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.