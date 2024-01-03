Guide To Endowed Scholarships

Scholarships are one of the most common sources of financial aid. A 2023 report from Sallie Mae revealed that 61% of families use scholarships to pay for a portion of college expenses. On average, they received $7,822 per student in scholarships in 2023.

Although scholarships are common, people are less knowledgeable about endowed scholarships. Understanding how endowed scholarships work—and how to apply for them—will allow you to maximize your financial aid options.

What Is an Endowed Scholarship?

An endowed scholarship is administered by a college or university, so it’s considered a form of institutional aid. Endowments are funded by a donor specifically for creating and maintaining scholarships, and the donated funds are held in an endowment account and invested. The interest earned on the account is then used to provide scholarships year after year.

What does that mean for students? Major universities have billions in endowments, allowing them to provide significant financial assistance to their students.

For example, Harvard University’s price tag for tuition, housing and other expenses is $79,450 for the 2023-2024 academic year. However, Harvard’s endowment is the largest in the country at $53 billion, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With an endowment of that size, it can cover more of students’ expenses than some other schools.

As a result, 24% of Harvard students pay nothing; their costs are covered by need-based financial aid. And Harvard meets 100% of students’ financial needs. With its substantial financial aid packages, attending Harvard can end up being cheaper than attending a public university.

Differences Between Scholarships and Endowments

Scholarships are awarded usually based on merit, but some scholarships are awarded based on financial needs, too. These awards can be issued by states, nonprofit organizations or private companies to students that meet their criteria.

With most scholarships, you can attend any accredited college or university and use the award to cover some of your expenses. However, endowed scholarships are more limited.

Endowed scholarships are issued by a particular school, and alumni or families of students typically fund them. You can’t use an endowed scholarship to pay for your education at another institution; the scholarship can only be used to attend the college awarding it.

The value of endowed scholarships varies by the award and the donor funding. For example, some endowed scholarships provide awards of $500, while others will cover the total cost of attendance.

Who Qualifies for an Endowed Scholarship?

When a donor sets up a scholarship endowment, they can choose the scholarship’s name and set the award’s eligibility requirements. Endowed scholarship criteria can be very specific. For example:

Claude & Lydia Melli Endowed Scholarship in Education. This award is for students attending the University of South Florida who are enrolled in the university’s College of Education and majoring in science or mathematics. The scholarship is awarded based on merit and financial need, with a preference given to single mothers and female heads of households.

This award is for students attending the University of South Florida who are enrolled in the university’s College of Education and majoring in science or mathematics. The scholarship is awarded based on merit and financial need, with a preference given to single mothers and female heads of households. Fannie B. Pardee Prize. The Fannie B. Pardee Prize is a scholarship for students enrolled at Yale University who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in sculpture.

The Fannie B. Pardee Prize is a scholarship for students enrolled at Yale University who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in sculpture. Glenna R. Joyce Scholarship. Students attending the University of Notre Dame who are residents of specific counties in Ohio—Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway or Union—and have strong academics can qualify for this scholarship.

How To Get an Endowed Scholarship

Endowed scholarships can be an excellent way to pay for college. And because they tend to have narrower eligibility requirements, you may be more likely to qualify than other scholarships or grants.

The application requirements vary by college and scholarship, but you generally need to complete the following steps to get an endowed scholarship:

Contact your financial aid office. Most schools provide a list of their endowed scholarships on their websites. But if you can’t find that information, contact your college’s financial aid office and request a list of available awards.

Most schools provide a list of their endowed scholarships on their websites. But if you can’t find that information, contact your college’s financial aid office and request a list of available awards. Review award requirements. Find out whether you match any of the requirements for one of the awards. Once you find a match, review the scholarship’s application instructions. Some have a simple form you need to complete, while others may require you to submit additional materials, such as a resume, letters of recommendation or an essay.

Find out whether you match any of the requirements for one of the awards. Once you find a match, review the scholarship’s application instructions. Some have a simple form you need to complete, while others may require you to submit additional materials, such as a resume, letters of recommendation or an essay. Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Many endowed scholarships require you to complete the FAFSA or the state equivalent to qualify for the award.

Many endowed scholarships require you to complete the FAFSA or the state equivalent to qualify for the award. Fill out the scholarship application. Although some schools will automatically consider you for available scholarships, most require you to complete a separate application for each endowed scholarship. Complete the application and submit it by the scholarship’s deadline.

Other Ways to Pay for College

Not everyone will qualify for an endowed scholarship, meaning you may need to explore other financing options. If you need help covering the cost of your education, consider these other forms of financial aid:

Outside scholarships and grants. As mentioned above, scholarships and need-based grants can come from various sources, such as the federal government, states and nonprofit organizations. You can use scholarship search tools like FastWeb or Scholarships.com to find potential awards.

As mentioned above, scholarships and need-based grants can come from various sources, such as the federal government, states and nonprofit organizations. You can use scholarship search tools like FastWeb or Scholarships.com to find potential awards. Grants. Another valuable form of aid, grants are usually awarded based on financial need. They’re issued by the federal government, states and nonprofit organizations.

Another valuable form of aid, grants are usually awarded based on financial need. They’re issued by the federal government, states and nonprofit organizations. Work-study programs. If you qualify for a work-study program, you work part-time—usually in a job related to your major—and use the income to pay for some of your education expenses.

If you qualify for a work-study program, you work part-time—usually in a job related to your major—and use the income to pay for some of your education expenses. Federal student loans. After using up other forms of aid, federal student loans can be a good starting point if you need to borrow money to cover your remaining expenses. These loans generally have lower interest rates and more benefits and protections for borrowers than other loans.

After using up other forms of aid, federal student loans can be a good starting point if you need to borrow money to cover your remaining expenses. These loans generally have lower interest rates and more benefits and protections for borrowers than other loans. Private student loans. If you aren’t eligible for federal loans or reached the annual or aggregate borrowing limit for federal loans, you can apply for a private student loan to pay for your remaining balance.

Between gift aid like scholarships, grants and student loans, there are many ways to pay for college and make costs more manageable.

