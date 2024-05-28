Guggenheim Upgrades Sysco (SYY)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sysco is 88.34. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of 72.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sysco is 80,236MM, an increase of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sysco. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYY is 0.31%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 482,884K shares. The put/call ratio of SYY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,798K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,623K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,179K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 85.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,315K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,137K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,198K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,049K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 90.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,985K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,348K shares , representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 21.39% over the last quarter.

Sysco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.