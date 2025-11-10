Guggenheim Upgrades Sunrun (RUN)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Sunrun (NasdaqGS:RUN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $19.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.01 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from its latest reported closing price of $18.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is 2,999MM, an increase of 29.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.15%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 283,104K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 13,700K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,150K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,609K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,664K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 96.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 2,919.07% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 10,617K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,531K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 22.68% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 8,257K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 132.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.