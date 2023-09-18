Guggenheim Upgrades Ralph Lauren Corp - (RL)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Ralph Lauren Corp - (NYSE:RL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 139.34. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $177.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.38% from its latest reported closing price of 113.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren Corp - is 6,737MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren Corp -. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.18%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 54,381K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,211K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 31.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,586K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 688.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,581K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 86.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 714.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,420K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares, representing a decrease of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 78.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,061K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 966.43% over the last quarter.

Ralph Lauren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

