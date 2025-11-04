Guggenheim Maintains Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Pyxis Oncology (NasdaqGS:PYXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $3.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pyxis Oncology is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 15.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.02%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.89% to 29,018K shares. The put/call ratio of PYXS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 7,033K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,626K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,540K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares , representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,500K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 56.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 133.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.