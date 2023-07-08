Guggenheim Maintains Allete (ALE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Allete (NYSE:ALE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allete is 66.47. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.46% from its latest reported closing price of 56.59.

The projected annual revenue for Allete is 1,577MM, a decrease of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allete. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.21%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 53,193K shares. The put/call ratio of ALE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,151K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 21.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,764K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,763K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 4.59% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 1,590K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 57,349.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Allete Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

