Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Solid Biosciences (SLDB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Solid Biosciences (NasdaqGS:SLDB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.19% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solid Biosciences is $16.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 128.19% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Solid Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Biosciences. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDB is 0.10%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 81,908K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDB is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,834K shares representing 15.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 7,912K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 7,690K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 5,815K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 48.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDB by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,811K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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