Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Entrada Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TRDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 69.69% from its latest reported closing price of $10.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entrada Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.32%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 30,447K shares. The put/call ratio of TRDA is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,381K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,256K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 18.77% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,522K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 954K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 89.40% over the last quarter.

