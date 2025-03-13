Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Cybin (CYBN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Cybin (NYSEAM:CYBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cybin is $5.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.09 to a high of $5.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cybin is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cybin. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 29.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBN is 0.26%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 7,100K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 1,530K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,330K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 69.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 205.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 900K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Rosalind Advisors holds 811K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 734K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

