News & Insights

Stocks
CYBN

Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Cybin (CYBN) with Buy Recommendation

March 13, 2025 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Cybin (NYSEAM:CYBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.58% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cybin is $5.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.09 to a high of $5.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.58% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cybin is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cybin. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 29.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBN is 0.26%, an increase of 21.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 7,100K shares. CYBN / Cybin Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CYBN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CYBN / Cybin Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Deep Track Capital holds 1,530K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,330K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 69.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBN by 205.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 900K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

Rosalind Advisors holds 811K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 734K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Cybin Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Cybin Inc.-> See our take on Cybin Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CYBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.