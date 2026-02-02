Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 2, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.41% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Therapeutics is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 160.41% from its latest reported closing price of $12.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Therapeutics is 153MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 14.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.11%, an increase of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 66,377K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,766K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,401K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 27.30% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,751K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,927K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares , representing a decrease of 31.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 49.71% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 2,511K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 20.58% over the last quarter.

