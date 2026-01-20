Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of AtaiBeckley (ATAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of AtaiBeckley (NasdaqGM:ATAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 229.38% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AtaiBeckley is $12.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 229.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AtaiBeckley is 184MM, an increase of 5,982.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in AtaiBeckley. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 21.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATAI is 0.10%, an increase of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.41% to 43,831K shares. The put/call ratio of ATAI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 7,677K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 117.93% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,435K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,576K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing an increase of 54.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATAI by 362.35% over the last quarter.

Ally Bridge Group holds 2,287K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,020K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

