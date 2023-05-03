Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.28%, the lowest has been 7.09%, and the highest has been 10.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=65).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUG is 0.19%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.57% to 8,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUG by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUG by 27.60% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 93.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUG by 1,802.96% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUG by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Nordwand Advisors holds 576K shares.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $259 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. Guggenheim focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Its 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

