Guess? Q4 Earnings on Deck: Key Factors You Should Understand

Guess?, Inc. GES is likely to register a decline in its bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on April 3. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down by 2.7% over the last seven days to $1.41 per share, indicating a decline of 29.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, projecting a 40.5% year-over-year decrease. GES has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average.



Guess?’s top line is likely to increase year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $899 million, which indicates 0.9% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for the fiscal 2025 top line is pegged at $2.96 billion, indicating a 6.7% year-over-year increase.

Things to Consider About GES’ Upcoming Results

Guess? is navigating a complex consumer landscape, influenced by evolving purchasing behaviors, economic pressures and regional disparities. Macroeconomic factors, such as inflation and economic uncertainty, are prompting consumers to prioritize value-driven purchases. In its lastearnings call the company highlighted that it expects weak consumer sentiment and sluggish customer traffic in North America and Asia, which will continue to affect its business in the fiscal fourth quarter, which includes the crucial holiday season.



In addition, rising freight costs are emerging as a challenge for Guess?, affecting both operational efficiency and profitability. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company projects an extra $5 million in freight-related expenses, further squeezing margins. These higher costs, including increased ocean shipping charges and air freight usage, are expected to have had a particularly negative impact on its European business, which has been a major revenue contributor.



On an adjusted basis, Guess?’s earnings per share (EPS) is forecasted in the range of $1.37-$1.52 for the fiscal fourth quarter. The adjusted operating margin is expected between 12.2% and 13% in the to-be-reported quarter.

With an expanding product portfolio, growing direct-to-consumer channels and effective cost management, Guess? is strategically positioned to navigate challenges. The company continues to see positive results from its wholesale operations, particularly in the European and Americas markets. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, management anticipates revenue growth range of 2.2% to 5.4%.

Earnings Whispers for GES Stock

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Guess? this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Guess? currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

