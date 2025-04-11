Guess? Joins Forces With Sequel to Launch High-End rag & bone Watches

Guess?, Inc. GES is expanding its fashion reach in the premium accessories space. The company, alongside its partner WHP Global, has tapped longtime collaborator Sequel — a division of the Timex Group — with a new five-year licensee partnership. Through this partnership, it will develop a new line of premium watches under the rag & bone brand. The first collection is slated for a fall 2025 debut and will be available globally through premium department and specialty stores and rag & bone boutiques.



The deal is a strategic move for Guess?, which has had a long-standing relationship with Sequel in designing high-quality fashion watches. By leveraging Sequel’s expertise to develop the new rag & bone watch line, the company is expanding its reach in the premium accessories segment and targeting a more upscale consumer base.



By combining strong design aesthetics, brand equity and operational know-how, this partnership positions Guess? to not only strengthen rag & bone’s product offerings but also expand its footprint in the premium fashion accessories arena.



What Else Should You Know About GES?

Guess? demonstrates strong potential as a resilient and forward-looking global retailer. Strategic acquisitions like rag & bone, robust performance in key international markets and aggressive brand elevation initiatives position it for sustained growth. With an expanding product portfolio, growing direct-to-consumer channels and disciplined cost management, the company is well-poised to deliver long-term shareholder value.



That being said, Guess? is not immune to a complex consumer environment characterized by evolving purchasing behaviors and economic pressures. In its latestearnings call the company noted that it expects consumers to remain cautious with their spending due to ongoing concerns around inflationary headwinds and potential tariff impacts through fiscal 2026. It also pointed to continued geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine and the Red Sea crisis, as factors affecting the European consumer and disrupting global supply chains.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 24.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 26.8% decline.

