Guardian Capital LP Initiates Position in Boyd Group Services

The firm acquired 448,067 shares of Boyd Group Services.

Its position had a value of 71.4 million at year end.

This was a new position for the firm.

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 17, Guardian Capital LP initiated a new position in Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI), buying 448,067 shares.

The new position represents approximately 2.1% of the fund’s AUM

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:RY: $300.1 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE:AEM: $172.8 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE:TD: $124.5 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE:BN: $121.4 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:OTEX: $121.1 million (3.6% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 18) $171.01 Market capitalization $3.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.1 billion Net income (TTM) $16.1 million

Company snapshot

Boyd Group Services operates collision repair and auto glass centers in North America, with a network spanning both the United States and Canada. The company serves insurance partners and retail clients.

Offers collision repair, auto glass replacement, and related automotive services across North America under multiple trade names, including Gerber Collision & Glass and Boyd Autobody & Glass.

Generates revenue primarily through repair centers, retail auto glass operations, and third-party claims administration services, focusing on insurance-paid vehicle repairs and glass claims.

Serves insurance companies as the main customer segment, along with individual vehicle owners seeking repair and glass services.

What this transaction means for investors

Guardian Capital LP showed its confidence in Boyd Group Services’ prospects by quickly ramping up its equity position. It didn’t own any shares as of Sept. 30, but quickly purchased over 448,000.

It ended the year owning $71.4 million worth of Boyd Group Services’ shares as of Dec. 31. This accounted for 2.1% of Guardian Capital’s $3.3 billion in assets under management (AUM), per its SEC filing.

This is impressive given its portfolio concentration. While the firm has 241 different investments, the largest five equities represented 24.9% of its AUM. Expanding to the top 10, they accounted for nearly 40% of AUM.

Guardian Capital clearly hopes the stock’s performance improves. The shares returned a scant 2% over the last year through March 5. Meanwhile, investors who invested passively in the S&P 500 index would’ve received an 18.4% return.

Investors should note that Boyd Group will report fourth-quarter results on March 18.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

