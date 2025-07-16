Guardforce AI to Launch Smart Solutions at GFCS Rebranding Event in Bangkok

Guardforce AI will launch smart solutions during a rebranding event in Bangkok on July 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Guardforce AI Co., Limited announced the launch of its smart solutions during a rebranding event on July 25, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand, hosted by its subsidiary Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand). This event represents a pivotal moment in the transformation strategy of GFCS, which will unveil its new brand identity and two updated offerings: Smart Cash Solutions and Smart Retail Solutions. Key leaders, including Chairwoman and CEO Olivia Wang and Managing Director Kelvin Chu, will discuss the company's strategy, operational progress, and partnerships as they highlight advancements in AI and robotics aimed at enhancing efficiency in business operations. The event will also be attended by major clients and regional stakeholders, showcasing Guardforce AI's commitment to integrating technology for secure logistics and operational success in the Asia Pacific regions.

Potential Positives

Guardforce AI is set to officially launch its smart solutions, Smart Cash Solutions and Smart Retail Solutions, reflecting its commitment to innovation and enhancements in security logistics.

The high-profile rebranding event on July 25, 2025, demonstrates the company's strategic efforts to position itself as a leader in integrated security solutions and technology partnerships.

Key stakeholders and top clients will be present at the event, indicating strong relationships and potential for future business opportunities.

The company's leadership, including Olivia Wang and Kelvin Chu, will present forward-looking strategies that could enhance operational efficiency and drive AI-powered growth.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements could create uncertainty around the company's future performance, potentially leading to investor skepticism.



The press release does not provide specific details or metrics regarding the performance of the new Smart Cash Solutions and Smart Retail Solutions, which may leave stakeholders questioning the effectiveness and viability of the offerings.



There is no mention of past performance or challenges faced by the company, which could lead to concerns about its ability to successfully execute its transformation strategy and achieve its stated goals.

FAQ

What is the date of Guardforce AI's rebranding event?

The rebranding event will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Where will the Guardforce AI event take place?

The event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand.

Who will speak at the rebranding event?

Olivia Wang and Kelvin Chu will speak at the event.

What new solutions will Guardforce AI unveil?

Guardforce AI will unveil Smart Cash Solutions and Smart Retail Solutions.

What is the focus of Guardforce AI?

Guardforce AI focuses on secured logistics, AI, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GFAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GFAI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GFAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GFAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GFAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GFAI forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (Nasdaq: GFAI, GFAIW) (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”), a global integrated security solutions provider specializing in secured logistics, AI, and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced it will officially launch its smart solutions during a high-profile rebranding event hosted by its subsidiary, Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited (“GFCS”), on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.





The event will mark a significant milestone in GFCS’s transformation strategy as it unveils a refreshed brand identity of GFCS along with its two updated solution: Smart Cash Solutions and Smart Retail Solutions. The event will also feature remarks from two company leaders: Olivia Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Guardforce AI, who will outline the Company’s strategy to position GFCS as both a secure logistics provider and a trusted technology partner; and Kelvin Chu, Managing Director of GFCS Thailand, who will highlight GFCS’s operational momentum and growing partnerships. GFCS’s top clients and key regional stakeholders will be in attendance.





“We’ve implemented smart technologies, including robotics to AI-driven tools, to solve real-world challenges related to automation and operational efficiency,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of Guardforce AI. “At this event, we’ll share our vision for advancing business operations and driving AI-powered growth alongside our clients.”







About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.







Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI/GFAIW) is an integrated solution provider, specializing in security solutions, and focusing on implementing AI and robotics solutions to improve business operational efficiency and sales and marketing process, especially for the retail and travel industry in the Asia Pacific. Drawing on 42 years' operational experience, a premiere long-term customer base, and well-established sales channels, Guardforce AI has built a robust foundation towards the next level of elevating tailored AI solutions and expanding globally. For more information, visit





www.guardforceai.com





Twitter:





@Guardforceai







.









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







David Waldman or Natalya Rudman





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:



gfai@crescendo-ir.com







Tel: 212-671-1020







Guardforce AI Corporate Communications:







Hu Yu





Email:



yu.hu@guardforceai.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.