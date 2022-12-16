Markets
Guardant Health Falls 30%

December 16, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) are sliding more than 30 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported 83 percent sensitivity for its blood-based screening test of colorectal cancer. The rivals for the company has recorded higher sensitivity and according to reports analysts were looking for higher sensitivity.

Currently, shares are at $28.83, down 30.12 percent from the previous close of $41.26 on a volume of 5,516,115.

