Guardant Health Appoints Roberto Mignone to Board

October 24, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

An announcement from Guardant Health ( (GH) ) is now available.

Guardant Health, a leader in precision oncology, has appointed Roberto A. Mignone to its board of directors. As the Founder of Bridger Management LLC, Mignone brings extensive expertise in healthcare and investment strategy. His addition to the board comes at a crucial time following the FDA approval of Guardant’s colorectal cancer screening product, Shield. Mignone’s insights are expected to enhance Guardant’s innovative efforts to improve cancer care globally.

