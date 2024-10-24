Guardant Health Appoints Roberto Mignone to Board

An announcement from Guardant Health ( (GH) ) is now available.

Guardant Health, a leader in precision oncology, has appointed Roberto A. Mignone to its board of directors. As the Founder of Bridger Management LLC, Mignone brings extensive expertise in healthcare and investment strategy. His addition to the board comes at a crucial time following the FDA approval of Guardant’s colorectal cancer screening product, Shield. Mignone’s insights are expected to enhance Guardant’s innovative efforts to improve cancer care globally.

Learn more about GH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.