Guaranty Bancshares Reports Stable Q3 2024 Performance

October 21, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. reported stable financial performance for Q3 2024, with net income of $7.4 million and a rise in net interest margin to 3.33%. The company benefited from increased net interest income and strategic balance sheet management, including repaying debt and repurchasing shares. Strong asset quality and solid liquidity positions, alongside a consistent core deposit base, position the company well for future growth opportunities as economic conditions improve.

