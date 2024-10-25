Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Announces Office Relocation

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. is relocating its office to a new address in Panyu District, Guangzhou, effective November 2, 2024, to improve management efficiency. This move reflects the company’s strategic shift towards operational control for its self-developed brands. Other contact details remain unchanged.

