Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Announces Office Relocation

October 25, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (HK:2238) has released an update.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. is relocating its office to a new address in Panyu District, Guangzhou, effective November 2, 2024, to improve management efficiency. This move reflects the company’s strategic shift towards operational control for its self-developed brands. Other contact details remain unchanged.

