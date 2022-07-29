GTY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.03, changing hands as high as $29.22 per share. Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.66 per share, with $33.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.