GTO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (Symbol: GTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.34, changing hands as low as $47.16 per share. Invesco Total Return Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.65 per share, with $48.0061 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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