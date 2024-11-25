News & Insights

GTN Ltd. Announces New Securities on ASX

November 25, 2024 — 09:40 pm EST

GTN Ltd. (AU:GTN) has released an update.

GTN Limited has announced the listing of 297,355 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 22, 2024. This move opens up new opportunities for investors looking to engage with GTN’s market offerings, potentially increasing its stock liquidity and visibility.

