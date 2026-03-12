GTN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/13/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Gray Media Inc (Symbol: GTN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of GTN's recent stock price of $4.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of Gray Media Inc to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when GTN shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.13 per share, with $6.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.92.

In Thursday trading, Gray Media Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

