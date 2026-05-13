GTIM Stock Down Post Q2 Earnings, Same-Store Sales Drop

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM have lost 3.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 0.2% gain over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock remained unchanged, gaining 0.00%, while the S&P 500 rose 6.9%.

Good Times Restaurants' Earnings Snapshot

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Good Times Restaurants reported a 3.1% decline in total revenues, which decreased to $33.2 million from $34.3 million in the same period the previous year. This revenue drop was primarily due to decreases in sales at both of the company's key brands — Bad Daddy’s and Good Times.

Bad Daddy’s saw a decrease of 3.6% in restaurant sales to $23.9 million from $24.8 million, while Good Times restaurant sales decreased 1.3% to $9.2 million from $9.3 million. Bad Daddy's sales fell primarily due to closures of two restaurants and a decline in guest traffic, which was only partially offset by menu price increases. Good Times restaurant sales also saw a decrease due to the temporary closure of one restaurant, though the impact was mitigated by higher menu prices.

Same-store sales for both brands also saw a decline of 0.8%, continuing a trend of gradual improvement from previous quarters. Despite these challenges, restaurant-level operating profit for Good Times increased to 10.1% of sales from 8.6%, primarily driven by improved labor efficiency and reduced waste.

On the positive side, net income for the quarter improved to $0.1 million or $0.01 per share, a notable recovery from the net loss of $0.6 million or $0.06 per share during the same period last year. Additionally, GTIM reported a 33.3% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $1.4 million from $1 million in second-quarter fiscal 2025.

GTIM's Other Key Business Metrics

Good Times Restaurants continued to focus on cost efficiency in second-quarter fiscal 2026. Food and packaging costs decreased 6.2%, largely driven by a reduction in waste, despite higher beef and bacon prices. Payroll and employee benefit costs also fell 3.7%, due to labor efficiency improvements at both Bad Daddy’s and Good Times restaurants.

Occupancy costs decreased slightly at both brands, while other operating costs saw a minor increase, largely attributed to rising customer delivery expenses. Notably, general and administrative expenses were reduced by 14.8%, reflecting savings from multi-unit supervisory roles, technology and franchise-related costs. Other operating costs rose 0.7%, mainly due to increased expenses related to customer delivery services.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Good Times Restaurants Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Good Times Restaurants Inc. Quote

Good Times Restaurants' Management Commentary

CEO Ryan Zink provided an optimistic outlook, highlighting improvements in restaurant-level operating profits at Good Times and stable performance at Bad Daddy’s. Despite intensifying competition and cost pressures, Good Times Restaurants has worked on reducing its debt and improving liquidity, offering more financial flexibility moving forward.

GTIM recently partnered with Cultivator, a design and advertising agency, to revitalize the Good Times brand. A key aspect of the new marketing strategy is the launch of a $2 Bambino slider promotion, which has already shown promising results in test markets and will be expanded system-wide by June. The focus is to attract new customers while boosting traffic frequency among existing ones. Additionally, Good Times recently reintroduced cheese curds, a menu item previously removed due to customer demand, further aiming to drive traffic.

Factors Influencing GTIM's Headline Numbers

Several factors influenced the second quarter of fiscal 2026 results. First, the closures of Bad Daddy’s restaurants and reduced guest traffic negatively impacted sales, even though price increases at both brands partially offset these declines. Additionally, Good Times Restaurants continued to feel the effects of supply chain disruptions and inflation, particularly for beef and bacon, which drove up food costs. At Good Times, a temporary restaurant closure and promotional discounts also contributed to the decline in sales.

Good Times Restaurants' Guidance

While management did not provide specific guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2026, Good Times Restaurants is focusing on stabilizing sales through promotional efforts and improving customer engagement, particularly with its GT Rewards program (which now accounts for 7% of sales, up from just under 4% at the time of switching to a new loyalty engine last December). Management is optimistic that the new campaigns and menu items, such as the Bambinos promotion and reintroduced cheese curds, will help drive traffic and same-store sales growth in the coming quarters.

GTIM's Other Developments

During the quarter, Good Times Restaurants did not announce any significant acquisitions, divestitures, or major restructuring activities. The company remains focused on strengthening its existing brands and enhancing customer engagement.

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Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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