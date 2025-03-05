$GTI stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTI stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,044,902 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTI:
$GTI Insider Trading Activity
$GTI insiders have traded $GTI stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN BHD SURIA has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 27,550,000 shares for an estimated $15,062,875.
- WONG SING EE DORIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,475,491 shares for an estimated $2,842,108.
- SWEE GUAN HOO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,472,991 shares for an estimated $983,314.
$GTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 440,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,818
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 142,404 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,163
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 69,123 shares (+665.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,210
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 54,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $163,986
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 32,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,160
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 21,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,710
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,025 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,822
