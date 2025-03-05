$GTI stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTI stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,044,902 of trading volume.

$GTI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GTI:

$GTI insiders have traded $GTI stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN BHD SURIA has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 27,550,000 shares for an estimated $15,062,875 .

. WONG SING EE DORIS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,475,491 shares for an estimated $2,842,108 .

. SWEE GUAN HOO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,472,991 shares for an estimated $983,314.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $GTI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.