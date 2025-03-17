$GTE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,616,380 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GTE:
$GTE Insider Trading Activity
$GTE insiders have traded $GTE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY GUIDRY (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $617,000 and 2 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $363,480.
- RONALD ROYAL sold 19,967 shares for an estimated $137,372
- RYAN ELLSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $75,480
- DAVID P SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $51,315 and 0 sales.
- SEBASTIEN MORIN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 7,430 shares for an estimated $34,698
$GTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $GTE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,875,027 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,556,445
- EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,318,488 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,532,668
- UBS GROUP AG added 724,621 shares (+16401.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,239,009
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 347,551 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,512,793
- MAIN STREET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 316,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,289,234
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 251,001 shares (+959.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,814,737
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 168,883 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,221,024
