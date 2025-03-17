$GTE stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GTE stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,616,380 of trading volume.

$GTE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GTE:

$GTE insiders have traded $GTE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY GUIDRY (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $617,000 and 2 sales selling 52,000 shares for an estimated $363,480 .

RONALD ROYAL sold 19,967 shares for an estimated $137,372

RYAN ELLSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $75,480

DAVID P SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $51,315 and 0 sales.

SEBASTIEN MORIN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 7,430 shares for an estimated $34,698

$GTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $GTE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

