GTCR To Acquire Surmodics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Surmodics (SRDX) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR, a private equity firm with investment expertise across healthcare and healthcare technology. The affiliates of GTCR will acquire all outstanding shares of Surmodics. Surmodics shareholders will receive $43.00 per share in cash, for a total equity valuation of approximately $627 million.

Surmodics' Board has unanimously approved the transaction and resolved to recommend that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Upon completion, Surmodics will be a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.