GTCR To Acquire Surmodics - Quick Facts

May 29, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Surmodics (SRDX) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR, a private equity firm with investment expertise across healthcare and healthcare technology. The affiliates of GTCR will acquire all outstanding shares of Surmodics. Surmodics shareholders will receive $43.00 per share in cash, for a total equity valuation of approximately $627 million.

Surmodics' Board has unanimously approved the transaction and resolved to recommend that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Upon completion, Surmodics will be a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

