GT Biopharma, Inc. Appoints David C. Mun-Gavin to Board of Directors

GT Biopharma appoints David C. Mun-Gavin to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership in immuno-oncology development.

GT Biopharma, Inc. has appointed David C. Mun-Gavin to its Board of Directors, recognizing his extensive executive experience and connections in the financial and corporate sectors. Michael Breen, the Executive Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence that Mun-Gavin's insights will be beneficial as the company prepares for its first data readout for the GTBP-3650 therapy this year and plans to expand its NK-engager pipeline in 2026. Mun-Gavin brings decades of leadership experience from global banking institutions and has held CEO positions in other sectors. GT Biopharma is focused on developing immuno-oncology products based on its TriKE® platform, which aims to enhance the cancer-fighting capabilities of natural killer cells.

The appointment of David C. Mun-Gavin to the Board of Directors brings significant executive leadership experience, which can strengthen the company's strategic direction.

Mr. Mun-Gavin's proven track record and global connections may enhance the company's networking opportunities and partnerships within the industry.

The announcement highlights an upcoming data readout for GTBP-3650, indicating progress in their clinical development efforts.

The company emphasizes its proprietary TriKE® platform, positioning itself as a key player in immuno-oncology therapeutics, which can attract investor interest.

Announcement of a new board member may indicate a lack of stability or confidence in current leadership, prompting the need for external expertise.

The emphasis on the upcoming data readout for GTBP-3650 could reveal pressure on the company to deliver results amid uncertainties regarding the success of their products.

Warnings related to forward-looking statements highlight the inherent risks and uncertainties facing the company, potentially undermining investor confidence.

Who was appointed to the Board of Directors of GT Biopharma?

David C. Mun-Gavin has been appointed to the Board of Directors of GT Biopharma.

What is the focus of GT Biopharma's research?

GT Biopharma focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics using its proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform.

What experience does David C. Mun-Gavin bring to the board?

David brings decades of executive leadership experience from global private banks and management roles in international companies.

When is GT Biopharma's first data readout for GTBP-3650?

The first data readout for GTBP-3650 is expected to occur this year.

Where can I find more information about GT Biopharma?

More information about GT Biopharma can be found on their official website at gtbiopharma.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE



®



natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced the appointment of David C. Mun-Gavin to its Board of Directors.





“We are very pleased to welcome David to the Board of Directors. David is an experienced senior executive with global connections and a proven track record of success in working with corporate management teams,” said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma. “His guidance and perspective will be invaluable as we approach our first data readout this year for GTBP-3650 and look to expand the rest of our NK-engager pipeline into broader indications in 2026.”





Mr. Mun-Gavin has several decades of executive leadership experience at the very highest levels. He has served as the Client Director, International Private Banking Division, of several global private banks. The global institutions where Mr Mun-Gavin has worked include Credit Suisse, Swiss Bank Corporation Investment Banking Ltd., and Bankers Trust International Limited.





Mr. Mun-Gavin has also served in other management roles, including several years as CEO of the Vanol Group, an international oil trading company.





Mr. Mun-Gavin is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and worked for Goldby, Compton and Mackelvie during his accountancy career.







About GT Biopharma, Inc.







GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE



®



NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE



®



platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE



®



technology. For more information, please visit





gtbiopharma.com





.







TriKE



®



is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.







