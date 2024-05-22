GSP Resource Innovates with 3D Copper Vein Modelling

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. is enhancing its geological understanding of the Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project, employing 3D modelling techniques to visualize high-grade copper vein systems. The company has successfully digitized historical data, which has led to the discovery of a complex shear vein system that could be pivotal in expanding their mining operations. Their ongoing work is setting the stage for a robust expansion drilling campaign planned for 2024.

