GSP Resource Innovates with 3D Copper Vein Modelling

May 22, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

GSP Resource (TSE:GSPR) has released an update.

GSP Resource Corp. is enhancing its geological understanding of the Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project, employing 3D modelling techniques to visualize high-grade copper vein systems. The company has successfully digitized historical data, which has led to the discovery of a complex shear vein system that could be pivotal in expanding their mining operations. Their ongoing work is setting the stage for a robust expansion drilling campaign planned for 2024.

