GSN Identifies New Gold Targets in Duketon

Great Southern Mining Limited (GSN) has reported promising developments at its Duketon Gold Project, highlighting newly identified targets and the refinement of existing ones through collaboration with geological experts. The Duketon Belt, part of the gold-rich Duketon–Laverton fault zone, has historically been underexplored; however, GSN’s review of historical data and modern exploration techniques suggest a high potential for significant gold discoveries in the area.

