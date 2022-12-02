Markets
GSK

GSK Plc: Jemperli RUBY Phase III Trial Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

December 02, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive headline results from the planned interim analysis of part 1 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO phase III trial investigating Jemperli plus standard-of-care chemotherapy followed by Jemperli compared to chemotherapy plus placebo followed by placebo in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The trial met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival. While the overall survival data were immature, a favourable trend was observed in the overall population, the company noted. The safety and tolerability profile of dostarlimab was consistent with clinical trials of similar regimens.

The company expects regulatory submissions based on the trial results in the first half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.