GSK Begins GBP 0.3 Bln Third Tranche Of GBP 2 Bln Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday said it has commenced the third tranche valued at up to 0.3 billion pounds of its previously announced 2 billion pounds share buyback programme, which is scheduled to run through the end of the second quarter of 2026.

The third tranche will run from September 30 through December 19.

The company said the purpose of the programme is to return excess capital to shareholders and reduce its share capital, which is expected to enhance earnings per share.

The first tranche of the programme, up to 0.7 billion pounds, was completed between February 24 and June 3. The second tranche, up to 0.45 billion pounds, ran from June 4 to September 18.

The buybacks will take place on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe Europe order books.

The authority to repurchase shares, up to 413,957,879 ordinary shares, was granted at GSK's 2025 Annual General Meeting.

On Monday, GSK closed trading, 3.14% higher at $41.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

