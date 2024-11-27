GSK announces EC approved single-vial presentation of Menveo

News & Insights

November 27, 2024

GSK (GSK) announced that the European Commission, EC, has approved a single-vial, fully liquid presentation of Menveo to help protect against invasive meningococcal disease, IMD, caused by bacterial serogroups A, C, W and Y. This single-vial presentation is now licenced for active immunisation of children from 2 years of age, adolescents and adults, offering healthcare providers an option that does not require reconstitution before its use. GSK’s submission to the EC was based on two positive Phase IIb trials. The primary and secondary outcomes of these trials, supported by post-hoc pooled analyses, show that the fully liquid formulation of this vaccine has comparable immunogenicity, tolerability and a comparable safety profile to the existing lyophilised/liquid formulation.

