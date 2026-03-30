BioTech

GSK Announces Approval For Exdensur In China

March 30, 2026 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Exdensur or depemokimab as add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma characterised by an eosinophilic phenotype in adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. The approval is based on data from the SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 phase III trials.

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK, said: "With Exdensur now approved in several major markets, we are focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in severe asthma."

At last close, GSK shares were trading at 2,049.00 pence.

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