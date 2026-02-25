Markets

GSK To Acquire 35Pharma For $950 Mln

February 25, 2026 — 02:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L, GS71.DE) has entered an agreement to acquire 35Pharma, a Canada-based, private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialised in the development of protein-based therapeutics. GSK will acquire 100% of the equity of 35Pharma Inc. for $950 million, payable in cash at closing.

The acquisition includes HS235, an investigational medicine that has completed phase I healthy volunteer clinical trials with studies to start imminently in pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

At last close, GSK shares were trading at 2,201.00 pence, down 0.23%.

