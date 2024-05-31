GSI Technology Unveils 2025 Executive Compensation Plan

An update from GSI Technology (GSIT) is now available.

GSI Technology, Inc. has introduced its 2025 Variable Compensation Plan to boost the performance and retention of its executive officers and key employees by offering cash bonuses tied to the company’s fiscal year achievements. Bonuses, including a $275,000 target for the CEO and $137,500 for other executives, will be based on revenue targets and R&D funding for their Associative Processing Unit products. Bonuses can double if goals are surpassed and will vest over three years, ensuring continued commitment to the company’s success.

