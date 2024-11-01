News & Insights

GSE Systems Merges with Pelican Energy Partners

November 01, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

GSE Solutions has successfully merged with Pelican Energy Partners, with the merger receiving overwhelming approval from GSE shareholders. As a result, trading of GSE’s stock has been suspended, and the merger consideration will be promptly distributed to shareholders. This strategic move, led by experienced energy professionals, aims to enhance GSE’s position in the nuclear service industry, fostering future growth and innovation.

