$GSAT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GSAT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,029,038 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GSAT:
$GSAT Insider Trading Activity
$GSAT insiders have traded $GSAT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES III MONROE has made 11 purchases buying 6,030,000 shares for an estimated $11,987,019 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY EVAN TAYLOR (VP, Finance & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,290,000 shares for an estimated $8,700,534.
- REBECCA CLARY (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 112,688 shares for an estimated $174,025.
- WILLIAM A HASLER sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $173,754
- L BARBEE IV PONDER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 76,312 shares for an estimated $160,466.
- PAUL E JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 14,539 shares for an estimated $31,840
$GSAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $GSAT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 5,535,611 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,864,157
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD added 3,803,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,873,211
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,745,128 shares (+106.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,643,958
- LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,500,000 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,340,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,540,892 shares (+482.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,150,706
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,614,975 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,002,569
- MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,416,635 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,756,627
