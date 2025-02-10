$GSAT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GSAT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,029,038 of trading volume.

$GSAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GSAT:

$GSAT insiders have traded $GSAT stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES III MONROE has made 11 purchases buying 6,030,000 shares for an estimated $11,987,019 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY EVAN TAYLOR (VP, Finance & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,290,000 shares for an estimated $8,700,534 .

. REBECCA CLARY (VP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 112,688 shares for an estimated $174,025 .

. WILLIAM A HASLER sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $173,754

L BARBEE IV PONDER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 76,312 shares for an estimated $160,466 .

. PAUL E JACOBS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 14,539 shares for an estimated $31,840

$GSAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $GSAT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

