GSAT Expands Singapore Ground Station for Next-Gen C-3 Satcom System

Globalstar, Inc. ( GSAT ) has announced the commencement of construction to expand its Singapore ground station. The facility, hosted by Singtel since 2008, will soon boast two additional 6-meter tracking antennas designed to support Globalstar’s third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system (MSS). It is designed to be future-proof, allowing it to adapt to new technologies and evolving user needs for years to come.

This development not only strengthens GSAT’s footprint in Southeast Asia but also aligns with the company’s ongoing global expansion efforts that aim to enhance satellite coverage, increase network capacity and future-ready communications infrastructure.

The Singapore project is part of Globalstar’s extensive C-3 expansion plan, which aims to install about 90 new tracking antennas worldwide. The deployment includes major setups in countries like the United States, Spain, Japan and Canada. By adding more antennas across different continents, Globalstar is building a truly interconnected and future-ready satellite network that can meet the increasing global demand for mobile satellite communications.

In the last reported quarter, Globalstar reported revenues of $67.1 million, up 11% year over year, driven by growth in wholesale capacity services and Commercial IoT. The company signed a launch services agreement with SpaceX for its second set of replacement satellites under construction by MDA Space and received FCC Space Bureau acceptance of its C-3 petition to advance its mobile satellite services network expansion.

Globalstar, Inc. Price and Consensus

Globalstar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Globalstar, Inc. Quote

In addition, it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army to test its edge-processing satellite solutions for defense use. The collaboration highlights the value of GSAT’s compact, lightweight and low-power devices in delivering secure, autonomous communications in demanding environments.

In July, GSAT announced definitive agreements with Telecom Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. (Telecom CLM) to significantly expand its Alcazar Teleport facility in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. This move marks a strategic investment in its third-generation mobile satellite services network, the C-3 System, enhancing its capabilities to deliver resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across Europe.

Globalstar reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook, projecting total revenues of $260–$285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%, noting that it expects minimal impact from tariffs.

Globalstar’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have gained 53.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 67.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Ubiquiti spends significantly on research and development activities for developing innovative products and state-of-the-art technology to expand its addressable market and remain at the cutting edge of networking technology. The company believes its new product pipeline will help to increase average selling prices for high-performance, best-value products, thus raising the top line. Ubiquiti is witnessing healthy traction in the Enterprise Technology segment.

Jabil, Inc. ( JBL ) currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.44%.

Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target of “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. This initiative should position Jabil well on the growth trajectory.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 6.8% in the trailing four quarters.

The company expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. Motorola intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.