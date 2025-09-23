GSAT Expands Estonia Ground Station to Boost C-3 Satellite Network

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT has announced the start of construction to expand its ground station in Estonia. The facility, operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary Globalstar Europe SAS, will be doubled in size to strengthen the company’s enhanced mobile satellite system and broaden service offerings across Europe.

The project, backed by the Estonian Investment Agency and the U.S. Commercial Service at the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn, builds on Globalstar’s initial investment in Saarde, where it commissioned the site in 2021 with three 6-meter tracking antennas.

What Does This Expansion Offer?

The new expansion will add three additional antennas and related infrastructure, representing an incremental investment of approximately $9 million. The work will be carried out by AS Connecto Infra, a Tallinn-based engineering and construction firm.

The Estonian expansion forms part of Globalstar’s wider global initiative to deploy up to 90 new tracking antennas under its third-generation C-3 satellite system. This ambitious program represents a significant investment in future-proofing the company’s network to deliver advanced satellite services to hundreds of millions worldwide.

Globalstar emphasized the importance of the Estonian site, which, along with similar facilities in Greece, Spain and France, supports vital communications, including emergency SOS services across Europe. These stations provide essential connectivity in areas without terrestrial mobile coverage and during disasters when traditional networks fail.

GSAT Continues to Boost C-3 Network With New Expansions

Globalstar is moving ahead with major expansions to strengthen its third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system. Recently, the company announced that it is building a new gateway at its ground station in OTE S.A.’s teleport in Nemea, Greece. In August 2025, Globalstar announced the commencement of construction to expand its Singapore ground station. The facility, hosted by Singtel since 2008, will soon boast two additional 6-meter tracking antennas designed to support Globalstar’s third-generation C-3 mobile satellite system (MSS). It is designed to be future-proof, allowing it to adapt to new technologies and evolving user needs for years to come.

In July, GSAT announced definitive agreements with Telecom Castilla-La Mancha, S.A. (Telecom CLM) to significantly expand its Alcazar Teleport facility in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. This move marks a strategic investment in its third-generation mobile satellite services network, the C-3 System, enhancing its capabilities to deliver resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across Europe.

In the last reported quarter, Globalstar posted revenues of $67.1 million, up 11% year over year, driven by growth in wholesale capacity services and Commercial IoT. The company signed a launch services agreement with SpaceX for its second set of replacement satellites under construction by MDA Space and received FCC Space Bureau acceptance of its C-3 petition to advance its mobile satellite services network expansion.

Globalstar reaffirmed its 2025 financial outlook, projecting total revenues of $260–$285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50%, noting that it expects minimal impact from tariffs.

GSAT’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Globalstar currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its shares have gained 107.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 130.3%.



