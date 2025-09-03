GSA Partners With ServiceNow To Accelerate AI-Driven Federal Modernization

(RTTNews) - The U.S. General Services Administration or GSA, announced Wednesday, a OneGov agreement with ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) to advance AI-powered modernization across federal agencies.

The ServiceNow AI Platform is projected to improve workflow efficiency by up to 30 percent, streamlining processes in IT, security, HR, and citizen services.

The agreement introduces a simplified licensing model, offering federal customers discounts of up to 70 percent on upgrades to ServiceNow's IT Service Management Pro and Pro Plus bundles through 2028, and 40 percent off standalone ITSM Pro upgrades through 2026. These tools incorporate predictive analytics, process mining, and automation features to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Officials highlighted the partnership as a key step in aligning with the administration's AI Action Plan, aimed at driving cost savings, accelerating innovation, and improving government operations. ServiceNow will serve as a central AI platform to unify and modernize the federal technology stack.

NOW is currently trading at $909.49 down $1.93 or 0.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

