Markets

GS Retail Q4 Operating Profit Rises

February 04, 2026 — 01:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GS Retail (007070.KS) reported that its fourh quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 98.7 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 31.9 billion won, prior year. Net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 87.5 billion won compared to a loss of 29.3 billion won. Operating income increased to 53.32 billion won from 31.65 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 3.02 trillion won compared to 2.92 trillion won, prior year, an increase of 3.5%.

GS Retail is currently trading at 23,550 won, up 1.07%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.