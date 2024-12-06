News & Insights

Stocks

Grupo Financiero Galicia Acquires HSBC Argentina

December 06, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has successfully completed the acquisition of nearly all shares and voting rights of HSBC Bank Argentina and its affiliates. The branches of the acquired bank will operate under the Galicia Más brand, maintaining independent operations. This strategic move strengthens Galicia’s position in the Argentine financial market.

For further insights into GGAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GGAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.