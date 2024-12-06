Grupo Financiero Galicia Acquires HSBC Argentina

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) has released an update.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has successfully completed the acquisition of nearly all shares and voting rights of HSBC Bank Argentina and its affiliates. The branches of the acquired bank will operate under the Galicia Más brand, maintaining independent operations. This strategic move strengthens Galicia’s position in the Argentine financial market.

