GRUB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.58, changing hands as high as $72.00 per share. GrubHub Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRUB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.20 per share, with $85.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.70.

