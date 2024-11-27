Growthpoint Properties Australia Updates Director’s Interest

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ross William Lees receiving 292,682 FY25 Long Term Incentive performance rights and 331,952 Sign on award performance rights. The rights were granted under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, following securityholder resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move highlights Growthpoint’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with its performance goals.

