News & Insights

Stocks

Growthpoint Properties Australia Updates Director’s Interest

November 27, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Growthpoint Properties Australia has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ross William Lees receiving 292,682 FY25 Long Term Incentive performance rights and 331,952 Sign on award performance rights. The rights were granted under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, following securityholder resolutions at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This move highlights Growthpoint’s commitment to aligning leadership incentives with its performance goals.

For further insights into AU:GOZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.