Growthpoint Properties Australia Boosts Financial Stability

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has launched a new logistics partnership with an initial $198 million commitment, reducing its gearing and enhancing its financial position. The company’s weighted average lease expiry has improved, and solid leasing activity has maintained a 93% occupancy rate across its portfolio. Growthpoint is also strengthening its capital management by extending and refinancing its sustainability-linked loan facilities.

