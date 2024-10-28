Growthpoint Properties Australia Boosts Financial Stability

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has launched a new logistics partnership with an initial $198 million commitment, reducing its gearing and enhancing its financial position. The company’s weighted average lease expiry has improved, and solid leasing activity has maintained a 93% occupancy rate across its portfolio. Growthpoint is also strengthening its capital management by extending and refinancing its sustainability-linked loan facilities.

