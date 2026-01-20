This Growth Stock Is Building Its Case to Smart Investors

Key Points

Despite macroeconomic concerns, construction activity remains strong across the U.S. economy.

Having the best materials is increasingly important in construction projects.

Serving both commercial and residential customers has been a plus for this long-standing stalwart in the building materials industry.

There's a boom going on in much of the U.S., and it's not just tied to technology. Housing shortages have spurred residential homebuilding activity, particularly in fast-growing areas like the Sun Belt. Meanwhile, efforts to bring manufacturing activity back to the U.S. have resulted in new commercial construction projects regaining forward momentum.

In putting together the stocks that make up the new Voyager Portfolio, I've been trying to look deeper into positive trends. So rather than immediately turning to obvious plays on this theme like homebuilder stocks or real estate investment trusts, I'm instead looking at companies that help provide the necessities for successful building projects. Today, that pick is Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL), which is a leading supplier of materials and systems to secure building envelopes against the elements and costly inefficiencies.

What goes into modern buildings

The technology that goes into today's commercial buildings is a lot more advanced than it was just 20 or 30 years ago. At the foundation level, waterproofing is essential to protect against infiltration. Air and vapor barriers in walls and roofing help maximize the efficiency of climate control systems, and insulation and roofing membranes further cut HVAC costs. Further innovations like hardware to manage air flow and even vegetated roofing systems to encourage sustainability and utilize water runoff have found their way into modern building designs.

Similar features also appear in modern residential construction . Foundation waterproofing, water-resistant barriers and sealants for windows and walls, spray foams, and a variety of roof coatings and sealants offer protection from potential water, wind, and storm damage. As building codes evolve, the need for construction companies to embrace new technologies has grown. That's where Carlisle comes in.

Carlisle's quiet dominance of the building materials industry

Carlisle does business in two primary segments. The company's construction materials division is a leading manufacturer of single-play roofing systems and architectural metal building envelope solutions and is responsible for about three-quarters of its overall revenue. This part of Carlisle's business is almost exclusively aimed at commercial building projects, where increasing demand for energy efficiency stems from the desire to reap immediate returns on project investment. Brand names here include the Carlisle SynTec name, along with Versico Roofing , WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Drexel Metals, and PAC-CLAD Petersen. Carlisle gets about a third of its construction materials revenue from new construction, with the larger piece coming from replacement and remodeling projects of existing structures.

The other major business unit at Carlisle is its weatherproofing technologies segment. Here , Carlisle's products include waterproofing materials, air-vapor barriers, and various types of insulation including expanded polystyrene and spray polyurethane foam. Brands such as Henry, Insulfoam, and Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation have solid reputations in the building industry. Weatherproofing technologies is a smaller business than construction materials, but Carlisle sees a much more even split between residential and commercial construction as well as between new construction and replacement and remodeling projects. The common goal of the weatherproofing segment is to minimize building failures while increasing energy efficiency as much as possible.

What makes Carlisle's business special

Two things stand out in looking at Carlisle. First, the company's commitment to innovation is substantial and has led to numerous success stories. For instance, in 2025, Carlisle won the LBM Journal 2025 Innovation Award for its Blueskin VPTech residential construction product, which combines weather resistance, insulation, and seam-sealing capability in a single material.

Also, Carlisle has a highly disciplined and efficient operation . IndustryWeek ranked Carlisle among the top five manufacturers in the U.S. on its top 50 list last year, due largely to favorable internal business metrics that have contributed to investor success as well.

It's good that Carlisle earns accolades. It's even better that it makes money for its business and its shareholders. The next article of this three-part series for the Voyager Portfolio focuses more squarely on the financial aspects of Carlisle's success.

